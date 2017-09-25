Bond Denied for Man Accused of Beating Deandre Harris

A Georgia man charged with beating another man during the "Unite the Right rally" in August will stay behind bars.

Alex Michael Ramos, 34, was denied bond in Charlottesville General District court on the morning of September 25.

Ramos is charged with one count of malicious wounding after police say he beat 20-year-old Deandre Harris in the Market Street Garage.

The assault was captured in photos and video.

If found he is found guilty, Ramos could spend up to 20 years in prison.