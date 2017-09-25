Man Accused of Murdering Girlfriend Goes Before Louisa County Judge

The man charged in a fatal hit and run in Louisa County is staying behind bars for at least another week.

Monday, September 25, a Louisa County Juvenile and Domestics Relations Court judge appointed counsel and set a bond hearing for 30-year-old Gregory P. Veres.

Veres is charged with second-degree murder after investigators said he ran his girlfriend down with a car.

The body of 40-year-old Dawn Marie Meade was found by the side of Firehouse Road on the morning of Friday, September 22. Authorities believe Meade had been struck sometime around midnight.

Meade and Veres had been dating for nearly two years, and were living together at a relative's house in the Blue Ridge Shores neighborhood.

Veres is expected to be due back in court on October 2. He is being held at the Central Virginia Regional jail in Orange County.