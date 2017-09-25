Authorities Arrest Man Wanted in Connection to Charlottesville Murder

Authorities in Fluvanna County have apprehended a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Charlottesville.

The Charlottesville Police Department announced Monday, September 25, that 18-year-old Huissuan Stinnie has been taken into custody. According to a press release from the department, the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stinnie without incident around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, September 24.

City police had obtained warrants for Stinnie's arrest on September 16. He was wanted on the charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The warrants stem from a shooting that occurred in the 900 block area of South First Street around 9:20 p.m. Monday, September 11.

Officers found 45-year-old Shawn Evan Davis had been shot once in the chest. The Brooklyn-area man was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center Emergency Room, where he was pronounced dead.