Judge Sentences Washington to Life in Prison For Double Murder

A judge has sentenced Gene Washington to life plus 40 years in prison for murdering Robin and Mani Aldridge. The sentence came down at about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Thirty-three-year-old Washington appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, September 25, for sentencing. The hearing lasted for more than 12 hours.

Washington entered Alford pleas on June 21 to the capital murder of 58-year-old Robin Aldridge, and amended second-degree murder of 17-year-old Mani Aldridge.

"This was a difficult day with a lot of really tragic evidence about the violence about how Mani and Robin Aldridge were lost and how their lives were lost but the court saw the brutality of what had happened and posed a life term in a 40-year term so the commonwealth is certainly very pleased with the result, there aren't any winners in the situation," Elizabeth Killeen, deputy commonwealth's attorney, said.

An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but instead recognizes there is enough evidence to get a conviction.

As a result of the plea, Washington will not face the death penalty, and the prosecution dropped robbery charges against him.

Firefighters discovered the bodies of the Albemarle County teacher and her daughter in their burning home on Rugby Avenue on December 4, 2014. Authorities said the victims had suffered blunt force trauma and stab wounds.

Attorneys revealed in court that phone and social media records showed Washington had contact with Mani in the months leading up to her murder. The defense told the judge during Friday’s sentencing that Washington and Mani were in a romantic relationship.

He still has the right to appeal his case. If he happens to be released, he will be on multiple years of supervision.