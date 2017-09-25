Charlottesville Judge Takes Up Sentencing in Double Murder Case

The man convicted of murdering two women and setting fire to their Charlottesville home is receiving his punishment Monday.

Thirty-three-year-old Gene Everett Washington appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, September 25, for sentencing. The commonwealth is asking Washington serve a life sentence, while the defense is arguing that the judge suspend a portion of that time.

Washington entered Alford pleas on June 21 to the capital murder of 58-year-old Robin Aldridge, and amended second-degree murder of 17-year-old Mani Aldridge.

An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but instead recognizes there is enough evidence to get a conviction.

As a result of the plea, Washington will not face the death penalty, and the prosecution dropped robbery charges against him.

Firefighters discovered the bodies of the Albemarle County teacher and her daughter in their burning home on Rugby Avenue on December 4, 2014. Authorities said the victims had suffered blunt force trauma and stab wounds.

Attorneys revealed in court that phone and social media records showed Washington had contact with Mani in the months leading up to her murder. The defense told the judge during Friday’s sentencing that Washington and Mani were in a romantic relationship.

The judge is reviewing multiple reports in the case, including a transcript of the plea agreement, as well as the autopsy paperwork. Several witnesses, including detectives in the case, are expected to take the stand, too.

Monday's sentencing is expected take most of the day.

Washington previously went before a judge in Albemarle Circuit Court Monday, August 7, for probation violations stemming from a 2005 incident. The court decided to continue the probation case until October 2.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.