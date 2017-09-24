Thousands Pack Scott Stadium for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'

On Sunday night, “A Concert for Charlottesville” brought groups of people to Scott Stadium for a night of musical and social harmony.

The concert was organized as a response to the violence that took place in the city on August 11 and 12.

The free benefit event drew in crowds from all over central Virginia.

"I'm so excited to see Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton,” says Leeanna Chittum, a Charlottesville resident.

"I'm glad to be here,” says Charlottesville resident Nancy Stuhl.

"I really wanna see Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake,” says Gina Madison, a Palmyra resident.

People of all ages came out on Sunday, September 24, for the concert to see big name performers take the stage.

Musical artists like Dave Matthews Band, Ariana Grande, The Roots, Justin Timberlake, and others took the stage to spread the message of unity in Charlottesville in response to the hate that took over the city on August 12.

"I'm here to celebrate a new tone in Charlottesville since of late it's been very aggressive and unsupportive and divisive, so I'm here for that reason,” says Stuhl. “It's a feel-good, unifying event and it's free.”

"I'm actually happy because after all that happened, the rally, this is uniting everybody together again,” says Melonia Polania, a Charlottesville resident.

Scott Stadium was filled with fans listening to music, cheering on their favorite singers.



And, most of all, the concert will hopefully help people wind down after the events of August 12.

"This is my 26th time I've seen Dave Matthews,” says Darrell Nebers, a Nashville, TN, resident. “I ended up being able to get the day off. The fact that it's for a great cause, come to see friends, so why not show up in Charlottesville for the concert? It's an incredible event. It's epic."

Performers banded together to put on this free show for the people of central Virginia, hoping that it would help heal the community following the Unite the Right rally.

"I think it's great,” says Chittum. “I think it's an amazing thing that they're doing for everyone. I think for the healing process of Charlottesville, I think it's gonna help out a lot with it and bring people together.

All the proceeds from the concert will be going to the victims of the Unite the Right rally and their families.

It will also benefit the first responders and organizations devoted to healing, unifying, and bringing justice to both the Charlottesville community and nationwide.