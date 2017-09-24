Charity Softball Tournament Held in Memory of Norah June

A charity and memorial softball tournament was held over the weekend of September 23-24 in memory of a girl who died of childhood brain cancer.

Norah June was diagnosed with cancer when she was eight years old in June of 2012 and died in October of 2013.

This year marked the fourth year of the tournament, which raises money for childhood cancer research at the University of Virginia.

The tournament spans two days at multiple parks with a total of 28 teams.

“What we've found in our experience going through Norah’s journey is that the softball community is an absolutely amazing supporter and generous group of people, and so we decided to do a tournament in memory of Norah,” says Colleen Mastrandea, Norah June’s mother.

Over the past four years, Mastrandea estimates that over $50,000 has been raised for cancer research.