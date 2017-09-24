Quantcast

Martha Jefferson House Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Edited by Emmy Freedman
The Martha Jefferson House The Martha Jefferson House
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Martha Jefferson House in Charlottesville is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

The board of directors, residents, and staff celebrated the occasion with live music and a champagne toast.

The original house was built in 1921, but purchased by Hunter Perry in 1957 who turned it into a retirement community and assisted living facility. 

The complex can house up to 60 residents.