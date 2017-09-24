Filmmakers Tell Story of Orange County Public Schools' Integration

Virginia was home to many awful school integration stories, but two people in Orange County have found a different narrative to the integrations of public schools.

The goal was to tell the story of integration in Orange County, but as they searched files and talked to people living during that time, the story they expected changed.

In the spring of 2016, these friends began their research into the story of how Orange County public schools became integrated.

“So many places throughout the south had lots of issues with integrating the schools, my assumption was that Orange County would be the same or similar, but as we looked into it we found that wasn't the case,” says Ross Hunter, co-producer of the project.

Their story they set out to tell essentially became nonexistent. It was titled "Someday."

“We were surprised to find that it was a very smooth and peaceful process, where other communities in Virginia were going through a lot of difficulty,” says Philip Audibert, co-producer.

Hunter and Audibert say most of that is due to community leaders on both sides of the racial divide, but most importantly because the kids had no problem with integration.

“It was a few adults, and some outside influences that were trying to keep it from happening, whereas the kids themselves were the ones, they were the champions as far I was concerned,” says Audibert.

“I wasn't shocked, but I was a bit surprised, I expected there to be more resistance - either organized or unorganized - but the people we talked to just said they didn't see it, they didn't experience it,” says Hunter. “We didn't find newspaper stories talking about a lot of conflict, so that was a surprise.”

The duo’s goal has been to find history in the county that needs to be preserved, and this story was one of them.

“I hope in watching it will see you know we can get along, we can solve problems, we may not agree on everything, but it's possible to work together and solve problems,” says Hunter.

There will be a screening of the documentary at the Orange County Historical Society on Monday, September 25 at 7 p.m.