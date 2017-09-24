Tom Perriello Urges Voter Participation at Albemarle Barbecue

Former Democratic gubernatorial contender Tom Perriello is urging voters to get to the polls in November.

He paid a visit to the Albemarle County Democratic Committee's annual barbecue today.

Perriello challenged Ralph Northam in this year's primary, but now he’s campaigning for his former opponent.

“One of the things that happens, is often a lot of voters pay attention every four years for the presidential races but are maybe less likely to engage in state elections,” says Tom Perriello, the former fifth district representative.

Because even though it's not a presidential election, he says it's essential to vote.

Albemarle County Supervisor Liz Palmer is running for re-election in November, and she’s the only one who faces competition.

At the event, she spoke about some issues she hopes to tackle if re-elected.

“We lack certain infrastructure improvements in the county - another one is broadband - I’m on the Albemarle County Broadband Authority trying to bring internet service to rural Albemarle, big problem in southern Albemarle,” says Palmer.

She also hopes to tackle illegal dumping in Albemarle County.

“We have a big illegal dumping problem in the county, and part of that is because there’s no place for people to put their trash,” says Palmer. “If you look at Nelson County, there’s six drop-offs and Augusta County has 11 and we’re a larger county and we have one.”

Palmer represents Albemarle County's Samuel Miller District. She’s running against John Lowry, whom she beat out for her seat in 2009.