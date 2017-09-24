Update: Victim Killed in Louisa Hit-and-Run Identified

On Sunday, September 24, the victim killed in a hit-and-run that took place Friday in Louisa County was identified as 40-year-old Dawn Marie Meade.

The man who was driving the car, 30-year-old Gregory P. Veres, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend. Authorities say she was struck by a vehicle and found along the side of a Virginia road.

Local media report Veres was charged Friday after investigators questioned him. The victim wasn't immediately identified, pending notification of relatives.

Louisa County Sheriff's Maj. Donald Lowe said in a news release that the woman's body was found Friday morning near a subdivision in Louisa, about 60 miles northwest of Richmond.

Lowe says authorities determined Veres and the victim were in a relationship and living together at a relative's house.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Veres is being held without bail and is set to appear in court Monday. Court records don't list an attorney.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.