Albemarle High School Hosts ESTEAM Summit for Girls

Women in ‘E-STEAM’ fields, which stands for entrepreneurship, science, technology, math, art and engineering, are empowering girls in central Virginia.



Albemarle High School hosted an ‘E-STEAM’ summit for girls in kindergarten through 12th grade to experience workshops, panels, and engineering challenges.

The summit also featured a screening of the documentary "She Started It.” That film is about female tech founders.

“Seeing them kind of feeling like they have a safe space to explore and try things, and that's what we need to kind of anchorage girls to fail and trying again. That's the spirit of the film, that's why we made it and that's what they did today,” said Nora Poggi, director/producer of "She Started It.”

This was the first year of the summit.

More than 175 girls and 40 mentors participated.