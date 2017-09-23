Cville Heart Campaign Raises Thousands of Dollars for Heal Charlottesville Fund

The Cville heart that's gone viral around the city has raised over $12,000 in sales.

The design was created by a co-founder of Rock Paper Scissors in light of the events of August 12 to bring some unity to the city.

On Saturday night, at the annual Tomtoberfest, the money from those sales was given to the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation’s Heal Charlottesville Fund.

The fund was created to help those who suffered from physical and mental injuries from the Unite the Right rally.

"I created it for the community, and so I wanted to be able to give a gift to the community back from the community,” says Dani Antol, co-owner of Rock Paper Scissors. “So, that was a really big point of reference for us and why we wanted to push this big Cville Heart Campaign.”

Those shirts are now available for purchase online, and the proceeds will continue to benefit the CACF.