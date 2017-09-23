UVA Holds Discussions on Race and Inequality

The state of emergency in Charlottesville on August 12 forced the University of Virginia to cancel a day of dialogue on race and inequity.

That discussion finally happened on Saturday, September 23, with a focus on the issues that emerged nationwide after the white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville.

This violence of August 12 postponed and changed these discussions on race and racism at UVA.

“This is what universities do, and August 12th was planned,” says Thomas Katsouleas, the provost at UVA. “Universities meet speech with speech.”

The university welcomed students, faculty, and community members on Saturday for more than 30 discussions and four movie screenings, which were originally scheduled for August 12.

One of those dialogues was called "I Dream of America – A Story of Unrequited Love."

“I wanted them to see a different side of the conversation, says John Gates, Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion for UVA’s School of Engineering and Applied Science. “For so many people, they don't believe necessarily that African Americans are patriotic, that we have this affinity, this depth of engagement with the nation, and I wanted them to understand that in fact we are.”

Other dialogues included "What's Right About Conservatives Today" and "Unpacking Privilege.”

“I'm thankful that UVA thought of this initiative to get our faculty, lecturers to come and speak on this issue, particularly because especially after what happened in August, a lot of people just felt like they were grapping - looking for information and I'm proud that the university decided to have this event,” says UVA student Marie Bangura.

A student group supported the initiative by selling t-shirts that say "Charlottesville is a place for unity, not hate.”