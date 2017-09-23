Human Rights Commission, International Committee Hosts Resettlement Simulation

Many Americans are unfamiliar with the process refugees go through to enter the United States.

The Charlottesville Human Rights Commission and the Charlottesville chapter of the International Rescue Committee hosted a 'resettlement simulation' for community members to participate in.

The event was part of Charlottesville’s 'Welcome Week' activities, and was held at the Carver Recreation Center.

Those who signed up were given a fake identity and acted as though they were a refugee fleeing their country and gaining access to the United States.

Volunteers acted as undercover agents, customs workers, and other federal agencies associated with the vetting process.

"When I first started this position with the office of human rights, it was around the time that the travel bans were being put on, and I realized that there was a lot of discussion about the travel ban and what it meant and a lot of discussion on the vetting process and the refugee resettlement, but not a lot of engaged discussion on what it means to come to the United States as a refugee,” said Paola Salas, Charlottesville Human Rights Commission.

The group did extensive research to put this event on.

They had a pilot version back in March and Salas says they plan to hold more simulations in the future.