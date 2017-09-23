Charlottesville Residents Prepare for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'

Many people waited in line early Saturday morning to get tickets

Groups of people lined up early Saturday morning to claim the remaining 3,000 tickets for “A Concert for Charlottesville,” and some even stuck around throughout the day to get a glimpse of what the concert on Sunday, September 24, will look like.

It's safe to say that this concert won't be bringing any Sunday Scaries for Charlottesville.

"I've been here ever since 4:00 this morning,” says Sharonda Jackson, a Charlottesville resident.

Dozens of people spent their Saturday outside Scott Stadium for a last chance to snag some tickets to the show.

While others were checking out the scene, Jackson was able to secure a ticket for herself and she could hardly contain her excitement.

"Dave Matthews, cannot wait,” says Jackson. “Ariana Grande, that's my girl. I love her to death. Pharrell Williams, I'm so excited. So, I cannot wait.”

Jackson was original disappointed when she didn't get a ticket during the initial lottery.

She had been working on August 12 at a hotel that hosted some of the white supremacists who participated in the day’s rally.

"I didn't even wanna get on the elevator because I was afraid that they were gonna do something, because one of them was on there with the backpack and the earpiece with liquids in his stuff,” says Jackson.

However, she believes events like this concert will help the Charlottesville community get back on its feet.

"My thing is, is that I pray that every day, that by them coming to this concert - people having this concert for us in Charlottesville - that we all gonna come together,” says Jackson.

And she's not alone.

One woman, who came up short when it came to finding a last-minute ticket, says this event is a great thing for the city.

“I think it's a great time to band together with music,” says Liz Hogan, a Waynesboro resident. “I think music is really powerful. And, Charlottesville, we all need it right now."

The concert starts at 6 p.m. on Sunday, and many services such as Tumblr, Yahoo, Huffington Post, and AOL will be livestreaming the concert for free.

Fast Facts About the Day of the Concert: