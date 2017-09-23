Rivanna Radio Control Club hosts Annual Don Reid Memorial Fly-In

Model airplane enthusiasts from Charlottesville and surrounding counties gathered for the 7th annual Don Reid Memorial Fly-In.

The event was hosted by the Rivanna Radio Control Club and is dedicated to memorializing the club's founder.

It provides a place where members of the academy of model aeronautics can show off their creations and take them for a spin.

“It’s kind of the ultimate freedom, you know you’re able to fly like the birds and everybody around you is here for the same reason you are, knowing there’s 280-thousands of us, we’ve got 60 members in the club and we're all here for the same reason which is to fly airplanes and enjoy each other’s company,” said Jim Rhoads, vice president of Rivanna Radio Control Club.

The event was hosted at Milton Airport, an old airport owned by the University of Virginia, which is no longer in use.