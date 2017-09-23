League of Women Voters Holds Forums for Area Elections

League of Women Voters Press Release:

Dena Imlay, Voter Service Director for The League of Women Voters of the Charlottesville Area, is making sure that voters in Charlottesville and its surrounding counties have the opportunity to be informed about the candidates running in the upcoming November 7 election.

League members are serving as moderators for most of the forums.

On September 13, Elaine Longerbeam, a League member from Fluvanna, moderated a forum for the Louisa County Board of Supervisors at Louisa High School and was assisted by other League members.

She was pleased with the good turnout of about 45 people as well as the civility with which the candidates conducted themselves. Longerbeam said, "They were polite, respectful, and gracious to each other. The people there really appreciated what the League does. It was a lovely night."

The remaining forums will be held at the following venues:

Greene County Board of Supervisors ---------------Oct. 4, 6:30-7:45 pm

Greene County Commonwealth's Attorney-------------Oct. 4, 7:45-8:30 pm

William Monroe High School Performing Arts Center

254 Monroe Dr

Stanardsville, VA 22973

Moderator: Bobbie Williams

Charlottesville City Council Candidates ----------Oct. 11, 6:30-8 pm

City Council Chambers, City Hall 605

E. Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Moderator: Marge Cox

House of Delegates for 58th and 65th Districts-----Oct 12, 7:00-8:15 pm

Sts. Peter and Paul Church

4309 Thomas Jefferson Parkway

Palmyra, VA 22963

Moderator: Bob Gibson, Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, UVA

Albemarle School Board Candidates------------------Oct. 19, 6:30-8 pm

Jefferson Madison Regional Library, Main Branch

201 E Market St, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Moderator: Michele Kellermann

Albemarle Board of Supervisors Candidates----------Oct. 26, 6:30-8 pm

Albemarle County Office Building

401 McIntire Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Moderator: Mimi Bender, CEO and founder of Women's Health Virginia

All League of Women Voters forums are free and open to the public. The League is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. For questions about forums, call the League office at 434-970-1707, or email lwvcva@gmail.com.