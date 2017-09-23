CHO Airport Hosts an Emergency Response Simulation

The Charlottesville-Albemarle (CHO) Airport is better prepared to handle emergencies on its runway after a Federal Aviation Administration mandated emergency response simulation.

Volunteers from the community played the roles of injured passengers while fire and rescue squads from all over the area put their skills to the test, joining airport crews for the simulation.

“This is a very realistic drill, the Department of Virginia Fire Programs brings us a simulator that is designed to actually catch on fire … they clear those fires out with our apparatus that are designed to do it quickly and then they have to take care of any passengers that are in and around the aircraft at that time,” said Jason Burch, CHO communications director.

This simulation, which takes place every three years at CHO, is designed to keep airport fire and rescue crews prepared, as well as first responders from around the area.

“This drill is designed to not only test the airport emergency response but also our community response, so the first thing that would happen here is our own airport station 9 would respond but then they would be relying on the supporting agencies around including Albemarle County's fire and law enforcement,” said Burch.

This authentic exercise is essential to preparing responders for actual emergency situations.

All commercial airports are required to complete this training every three years.

Airport sergeant Travis Ratcliff says he is very pleased with how his crew handled the intensity and stress of the simulation.