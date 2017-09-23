Louisa County Celebrates Fall with Annual Fall Harvest Festival

Louisa County Parks, Recreation & Tourism Press Release:

Louisa’s Hometown Celebration of Fall! Join us at our 14th Annual Fall Harvest Festival at Walton Park on October 14th.

This event includes activities the whole family will enjoy - crafts, hayrides, bounceables, and children’s activities, plus great country music by the Marc Ellis Band who will be on stage from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

New this year are pony rides by Serenity Farms Equine Sanctuary, and a pumpkin patch for the kids!

Even the Mineral Farmer’s Market is at the park for the day offering the best from local farmers.

Additional crafters will be set-up and children’s games will start at 9:00 a.m. and continue until 2:00 p.m. Admission to the festival is FREE and there is NO charge for the kids to play all the games and enjoy the bounceables.

Mark your calendars and make plans now to attend! Our Fall Festival is sure to be bigger and better than ever!