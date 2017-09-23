Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts, September 25-29

Virginia Department of Transportation:

The following work is scheduled, weather permitting, on the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville during the upcoming week. Speed limits may be reduced and traffic movements may be restricted within highway work zones.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – Flagging operations will occur on Hillsdale Drive, Pepsi Place, and Greenbrier Drive.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.