Tom Tom Founders Festival Announces Second Day of Events

Charlottesville, VA (September 23, 2017) —Tom Tom Founders Festival announced today highlights for the second day of the 2017 Fall Festival and Tomtoberfest, which include our Artisanal Tom Tom outdoor arts and crafts market, a Saturday Block Party headlined by reggae fan favorites The Movment, and a presentation of the funds raised by the Cville Heart campaign the the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation’s “Heal Charlottesville” fund.

Tomtoberfest Saturday Block Party, Emancipation Park, 12:30-11pm - In addition to free concerts, the block parties will feature a craft beer garden and a food truck rally. The Saturday Block Party will showcase local roots music, Jamaican pop, and reggae headliners, The Movement:

12:30PM: FRONT PORCH JAM - This local jam features students & instructors from The Front Porch, highlighting Charlottesville musicians and roots music.

1:50PM: ONA - Inspired by the ridges, creeks and floodplains of their West Virginia home, this alt-rock five-piece performs songs about about longing, resentment, searching, and waiting.

3:20PM: FEELFREE - Born and bred in the cultural melting pot of DC, this group blends reggae, rock, funk, and jazz, resulting in funky parties that have audiences fist-pumping and slow-dancing all in the same breath.

4:50PM: SOUTH HILL BANKS - These Richmond natives are making a name for themselves throughout Virginia and beyond, playing genre-bending psychedelic bluegrass that blends old and new.

6:20PM: THE BIG TAKEOVER - This high energy Jamaican pop & Motown six-piece from New York City has shared stages with The Original Wailers and Jefferson Starship.

7:50PM: FOOTWERK - A critically acclaimed DC indie pop group, with bold and lively shows, will leave you wishing for an encore.

9:30PM: THE MOVEMENT - With six albums to their name and a large following of loyal fans, this reggae group with a sound distinguished by rock and hip-hop influences has captivated fans across the country.

Downtown Street Fair, The Downtown Mall, 12-6pm - Local restaurants and business set up pop-up shops for a sidewalk sale. Over 45 participating restaurants and retailers, featuring special sales & refreshments for customers..

Artisanal Tom Tom, Emancipation Park, 12-6pm - An open-air arts and crafts fair featuring unique, handmade goods from dozens of regional vendors.

Cville Heart Presentation, Emancipation Park, 7pm - The ‘Cville Heart’ campaign has been an overwhelming success, raising thousands of dollars for the Heal Charlottesville Fund at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. Tom Tom is honored to announce that on Saturday evening, the campaign’s creators, Dani Antol and Heather Haynie of rock paper scissors, will present the donation to CACF.

To read more about the Festival and the see the full schedule, please visit: https://tomtomfest.com/tomtoberfest/

