UVa Cross Country Sweeps Virginia/Panorama Invitational

The UVa men's and women's cross country teams both won the overall team title at the Virginia/Panorama Invitational at Panorama Farms in Earlysville on Saturday.

The 15th ranked Cavalier men scored 55 points to lead the field, followed by Campbell with 59 points, and Charlotte in with 81 points.

UVa senior Brent Demarest finished in 5th place with a time of 24.03.2 in the 8K race

"It was pretty tough," says Demarest. "This is like a 'Rust Buster,' what we call it. Haven't really raced since June of last year. This was the first time I've really done some fast stuff and some hard hills."

All five of Virginia’s scoring runs finished in the Top 20, as Demarest was followed by sophomores Lachlan Cook (7th), Ari Klau (12th), Alex Corbett (14th), and Matthew Novak (17th).

The Virginia women scored 41 points to lead the field in their 5K race.

UVa senior Frances Schmiede (17:10.4) and graduate student Beth Hawling (17:14.2) finished second and third, respectively.

"It was great," says Schmiede. "I think we did exactly what coach wanted today. Everyone is in a great place for this time of the season, so we're really pleased."

Virginia will be back in action on October 13th in Madison, Wisconsin, for the Wisconsin Nuttycombe Invitational.