Friday Night Fury High School Football Highlights & Scores

Louisa County's David Sharpe scored three rushing touchdowns in the Lions' 41-12 win over Albemarle Louisa County's David Sharpe scored three rushing touchdowns in the Lions' 41-12 win over Albemarle

Charlottesville 57, Orange County 47
East Rockingham 36, Page County 8
Fishburne Military 42, Massanutten Military 28
Harrisonburg 42, Broadway 6
Luray 55, Wilson Memorial 14
Monticello 50, Fluvanna 3
North Cross 55, St. Annes-Belfield 7
Nottoway 21, Buckingham County 0
Parry McCluer 43, Nelson County 20
Powhatan 24, Western Albemarle 14
R.E. Lee-Staunton 70, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 22
Riverheads 31, Buffalo Gap 21
Rockbridge County 49, Fort Defiance 14
Spotsylvania 27, Culpeper 26
Waynesboro 42, Turner Ashby 28
William Monroe 30, Madison County 19