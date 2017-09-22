Virginia Football Gives Boise State Worst Home Loss in 16 Years, Wins 42-23

The Virginia football team won a game west of the Mississippi River for the first time in 26 years, as the Cavaliers defeated Boise State 42-23 in their first road game of the season on Friday night.

It was Boise State's first double-digit home loss in 16 years (103 games). Virginia now has a record of 3-1 for the first time since 2007.

UVa led 21-14 at halftime, and the Wahoos scored 21-straight points to start the 2nd half.

Senior quarterback Kurt Benkert completed 19-of-29 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns. He know has 31 career touchdown passes at Virginia ranking fifth on the school's all-time touchdown list.

Andre Levrone had a team-high five catches for 141-yards and two TD's.

Jordan Ellis rushed for 93-yards on 24 carries and scored twice.

Virginia's defense held Boise State to just 30 yards rushing. The UVa offense rushed for 167 yards.

Virginia has a bye next week, before hosting Duke on October 7th.