Building Goodness Foundation Puts on Battle of the Bands

Hundreds danced the night away on Friday while rocking out to some great bands - and it's all for a great cause.

The Building Goodness Foundation held its biggest fundraiser of the year at Charlottesville's Jefferson Theater - the "Battle of the Bands & Rockin' Auction.”

Building Goodness helps build schools and health clinics across the globe, but also does work right here in Charlottesville.

"This has been so much fun,” says Kelly Eplee, the executive director of the Building Goodness Foundation. “It raises money for us, and helps keep the office going, but it's been so much fun because people who care a lot about each other get together in a community they care about. That's what this is all about."

Much of the money raised on Friday, September 22, will support volunteers in the community who work every weekend with local nonprofits.

