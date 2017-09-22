Building Goodness Foundation Puts on Battle of the Bands

Building Goodness Foundation Puts on Battle of the BandsPosted: Updated:
Battle of the Bands
Dancers at Battle of the Bands
Battle of the Bands at Jefferson Theater
Building Goodness Foundation Puts on Battle of the BandsMore>>
Reported by Kasey Hott
Reported by Kasey Hott
Kasey Hott is thrilled to be "back home" in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /
Kasey Hott is thrilled to be "back home" in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /