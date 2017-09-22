Gov. McAuliffe Announces Administration Appointments

Gov. McAuliffe Announces Administration AppointmentsPosted: Updated:
Office of Governor Terry McAuliffe Press Release:
RICHMOND – Governor Terry McAuliffe announced additional appointments to his Administration today. The appointees will join McAuliffe’s Administration focused on finding common ground with members of both parties on issues that will build a new Virginia economy and create more jobs across the Commonwealth.
Secretariat of Public Safety and Homeland Security
Danielle Campbell, Program Assistant
Danielle Campbell has been appointed Program Assistant to the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. Prior to her appointment, Danielle was a 2017 Governor’s Fellow in the Office of the Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry. Danielle recently graduated from Norfolk State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Secretariat of the Commonwealth Board Appointments
Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention
Nancy E. Campos, MSW of Richmond, Evaluation Specialist, United Methodist Family Services
John Dougherty* of Richmond, Vice President, Community Workforce, Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia
Keith Farmer* of Blue Ridge, Director, Straight Street Roanoke Valley, Inc.
Leah Ganssle of Richmond, Student, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Social Work, Class of 2018
Joseph L. Gong of Goode, Probation Officer, 24th Judicial District Court Service Unit
Anthony L. Jackson, MSCJ of Richmond, Homicide Detective Sergeant, Richmond Police Department
Alyssa N. Jones of Suffolk, Student, Virginia Union University, Class of 2019
Samuel A. Perez of Manassas, Residential House Coordinator, Youth For Tomorrow
Toni M. Randall of Glen Allen, Deputy Commonwealth Attorney, Henrico County
Elaine Williams, BSW of Richmond, Diversion Specialist, YWCA of Richmond; Community Advocate Assistant, Thriving Cities
Board of Trustees, Family and Children’s Trust Fund
Beverly T. Crowder of South Boston, AARP Community Ambassador
Allison Lawrence Jones of Richmond, HosPAC Director for the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association
Tarina D. Keene, MPA of Alexandria, Executive Director, NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia
Common Interest Community
Maureen A. Baker, CMCA, AMS, PCAM of Huddleston, Owner and Manager, Association Management Solutions, LLC
Beth Johnson, CPA* of Haymarket, President, Johnson, Bremer & Ignacio CPAs P.C.
Eugenia Lockett Reese of Richmond, Real Estate Investor, Re-developer and Realtor, One South Realty Group
Katherine E. Waddell, CPCU, CPIW, AIC* of Henrico, Insurance professional specializing in underwriting and client relations
Fort Monroe Authority
Maureen Elgersman Lee of Toano, Chair, Department of Political Science and History, Hampton University
John J. Reynolds of Crozet, retired, National Park Service
Governor’s Substance Abuse Services Council
Madeline M. Berry, MCJ of Midlothian, Program Supervisor, Women’s Residential Treatment Center, Richmond Behavioral Health Authority
The Honorable Brian L. Hiett* of Tazewell, Sheriff, Tazewell County
Mary G. McMasters, MD, FASAM* of Fishersville, Addictionologist, Comprehensive Behavioral Health; appointed Chair
Susan C. Morrow, MPA, of Charlottesville, Drug Court Coordinator, Charlottesville/Albemarle Adult Drug Treatment Court; President, Virginia Association of Drug Court Professionals
Sandra Sutphin O'Dell, LCSW* of Rose Hill, Executive Director for Planning District One Behavioral Health Services
Marjorie Yates* of Chesterfield, Center Director, SAARA Center for Recovery
Virginia Solar Energy Development and Energy Storage Authority
William D. Carmack* of Abingdon, Chief Financial Officer, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center
William T. Gathright, PhD of Herndon, Founder, Tumalow, Inc.
Colleen A. Lueken, PhD of Alexandria, Director of Market Analytics, AES Energy Storage
*denotes reappointment