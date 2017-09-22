Gov. McAuliffe Announces Administration Appointments

Office of Governor Terry McAuliffe Press Release:

RICHMOND – Governor Terry McAuliffe announced additional appointments to his Administration today. The appointees will join McAuliffe’s Administration focused on finding common ground with members of both parties on issues that will build a new Virginia economy and create more jobs across the Commonwealth.



Secretariat of Public Safety and Homeland Security

Danielle Campbell, Program Assistant

Danielle Campbell has been appointed Program Assistant to the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. Prior to her appointment, Danielle was a 2017 Governor’s Fellow in the Office of the Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry. Danielle recently graduated from Norfolk State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.



Secretariat of the Commonwealth Board Appointments



Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention



Nancy E. Campos, MSW of Richmond, Evaluation Specialist, United Methodist Family Services

John Dougherty* of Richmond, Vice President, Community Workforce, Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia

Keith Farmer* of Blue Ridge, Director, Straight Street Roanoke Valley, Inc.

Leah Ganssle of Richmond, Student, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Social Work, Class of 2018

Joseph L. Gong of Goode, Probation Officer, 24th Judicial District Court Service Unit

Anthony L. Jackson, MSCJ of Richmond, Homicide Detective Sergeant, Richmond Police Department

Alyssa N. Jones of Suffolk, Student, Virginia Union University, Class of 2019

Samuel A. Perez of Manassas, Residential House Coordinator, Youth For Tomorrow

Toni M. Randall of Glen Allen, Deputy Commonwealth Attorney, Henrico County

Elaine Williams, BSW of Richmond, Diversion Specialist, YWCA of Richmond; Community Advocate Assistant, Thriving Cities



Board of Trustees, Family and Children’s Trust Fund



Beverly T. Crowder of South Boston, AARP Community Ambassador

Allison Lawrence Jones of Richmond, HosPAC Director for the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association

Tarina D. Keene, MPA of Alexandria, Executive Director, NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia



Common Interest Community

Maureen A. Baker, CMCA, AMS, PCAM of Huddleston, Owner and Manager, Association Management Solutions, LLC

Beth Johnson, CPA* of Haymarket, President, Johnson, Bremer & Ignacio CPAs P.C.

Eugenia Lockett Reese of Richmond, Real Estate Investor, Re-developer and Realtor, One South Realty Group

Katherine E. Waddell, CPCU, CPIW, AIC* of Henrico, Insurance professional specializing in underwriting and client relations

Fort Monroe Authority



Maureen Elgersman Lee of Toano, Chair, Department of Political Science and History, Hampton University

John J. Reynolds of Crozet, retired, National Park Service

Governor’s Substance Abuse Services Council



Madeline M. Berry, MCJ of Midlothian, Program Supervisor, Women’s Residential Treatment Center, Richmond Behavioral Health Authority

The Honorable Brian L. Hiett* of Tazewell, Sheriff, Tazewell County

Mary G. McMasters, MD, FASAM* of Fishersville, Addictionologist, Comprehensive Behavioral Health; appointed Chair

Susan C. Morrow, MPA, of Charlottesville, Drug Court Coordinator, Charlottesville/Albemarle Adult Drug Treatment Court; President, Virginia Association of Drug Court Professionals

Sandra Sutphin O'Dell, LCSW* of Rose Hill, Executive Director for Planning District One Behavioral Health Services

Marjorie Yates* of Chesterfield, Center Director, SAARA Center for Recovery



Virginia Solar Energy Development and Energy Storage Authority

William D. Carmack* of Abingdon, Chief Financial Officer, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center

William T. Gathright, PhD of Herndon, Founder, Tumalow, Inc.

Colleen A. Lueken, PhD of Alexandria, Director of Market Analytics, AES Energy Storage



*denotes reappointment

