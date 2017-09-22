Tesla Supercharger Stations Open at Shops at Stonefield

Tesla car drivers can find a new place in Albemarle County for a quick charge on the road.

The supercharger stations officially opened on Friday, September 22, at the Shops at Stonefield on Hydraulic and Seminole Trail.

Eight superchargers are in place for people passing through the area or just coming to shop and grab a bite to eat.

“Virginia is a growing state for us at Tesla and there's a lot of traffic here, both from an economic development standpoint and just from a purely EV standpoint,” says Rohan Patel, Director for Business Development and Policy at Tesla. “We've got a lot of our customers that want to either live in Charlottesville or want to come through Charlottesville, and so this is a great opportunity to partner up with the mall here.”

Depending on the car and conditions, a full charge can equate to 300 or more miles of driving.

"It is important with the number of people - the increasing number of people that have Teslas around the country - to be able to have a place to draw them to Charlottesville," says Virginia State Senator Creigh Deeds. "They know they can charge here, and so I think it’s going to be good for this community, it’s liable to draw us a few more tourists and it’s good news."

Tesla says the supercharger stations are free to all Tesla drivers and it recently opened its second Virginia store in Richmond.