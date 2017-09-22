Mongolia Delegation Visits Charlottesville to Learn History of American Democracy

The delegation also learned about the peaceful transfer of power

The delegation will also travel to Virginia Beach

On September 22, a delegation from Mongolia visited central Virginia to learn about American democracy.

It got a look at one of the Founding Fathers’ homes today in order to bring history into perspective.

Orange County's Montpelier was host to the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics exchange group.

These young professionals are taking part in the center's Global Perspectives on Democracy program.

Today they got a chance to see how James Madison lived and governed.

“The fellows who are here already have a tremendous amount of experience, their average age is 30,” says Daman Irby, Director of Global Initiatives at the UVA Center for Politics.

This is the second group of Mongolian fellows this year for UVA’s Center for Politics.

“They are very accomplished, but what we're hoping to do is provide a springboard for them so they can go back home and even further engage their communities in the importance of democracy and civic engagement,” says Irby.

The group will spend most of its time in the Charlottesville area focusing on the environment, unemployment, and government transparency.

“I want to learn about the history of this country, so that I would have like what to actually look for in my own country’s history, because if you … when you live in a certain country you just don't have time or like willingness to really learn about this because you've always been there,” says Zoljargal Mendbayar, Leaders Advancing Democracy-Mongolia Fellow.

In addition to learning about U.S. history and leadership, the group will travel to Virginia Beach for another session.

“I'm looking forward to going to the beach,” says Mendbayar. “Our country is landlocked, so unlike here you know. Like when you're from a country when there's no water surrounded by the border area, you would think of, like, water all the time.”

He hopes to take back some American traditions, like football and singing, to help with team building.

“It's one of the best experiences, and I actually cherish this moment of my life,” says Zanabazar Dagvanamdal, LEAD-Mongolia Fellow. “Thank you so much, thank you America.”

The Mongolian delegation will leave the Charlottesville area the first week of October.