Albemarle Installs Extended Stop Arms on Buses

The Albemarle County School Division has started installing extended stop arms on some of its buses to make sure cars on the road follow the rules.

Ten buses are being outfitted with new stop sign extensions that stretch six feet long.

Without the extension, the bus stop signs are a foot-and-a-half long.

The school division has been collecting data for the first 30 days of school on how often drivers illegally pass a stopped school bus.

"The first 12 days of school, we didn't put the stop arms on to see what our base level of violations were and it came out that on average there was two violations per bus per day - that's probably skewed a little high because we put it on buses that might happen more frequently,” says Jim Foley, the Director of Transportation.

The goal is to make sure drivers see the extended arms and stop.

These new outfitted buses will be out on the roads starting Monday, September 25.