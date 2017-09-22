UVA Baseball Fall Practice Coincides with Major Stadium Expansion at Davenport Field

The UVa baseball team began fall practice Friday afternoon at Davenport Field. The team returns 24 players from last year's team which had a record of 43-16 before being eliminated in the NCAA tournament regional in Fort Worth, Texas.

The team adds 12 freshman in a class ranked 12th in the nation.

Practice begins with a major expansion project going on at Davenport Field. It's a 14 million dollar project that will include chairback seating along the first base line, field level club seating, and an expanded concourse down the right field line that extends around the right field pole toward right centerfield.

The project also includes a grand entry in right field and permanent restrooms and concessions.

UVa coach Brian O'Connor says, "I look at a stadium project like this as a reward to the fans that have come here over the years and supported the team. 90 percent of this project is for the fans. It's more seats and a higher quality seat for them. It's all permanent restrooms and concessions. It's just going to change the entire fan experience. It's a new grand entrance in the right field corner, a new pedestrian walkway up to the stadium and road and parking lot and things. It's really going to enhance the fans' experience every day at this ballpark."



Virginia's annual Orange-Blue World Series begins Thursday, October 19th. All the games are open and free to the public.

Orange & Blue World Series

Game 1 -- Thursday, Oct. 19 -- 3:30 p.m.

Game 2 -- Tuesday, Oct. 24 -- 3:30 p.m.

Game 3 -- Friday, Oct. 27 -- 6 p.m.

Game 4 -- Sunday, Oct. 29 -- 1 p.m.

Game 5 -- Tuesday, Oct. 31 -- 3:30 p.m.

Game 6 -- Friday, Nov. 3 -- 6 p.m.

Game 7 -- Sunday, Nov. 5 -- 1 p.m.