Kalon Ferid Smith Wanted for Armed Robbery in Albemarle

Albemarle County Police Press Release:

Kalon Ferid Smith is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred in the Wilton Farm Apartment Community on August 22, 2017.

Outstanding warrants include armed robbery, use of firearm in the commission of felony and grand larceny.

At this time, Smith’s whereabouts are unknown, and he may be in possession of a firearm.

Kalon Ferid Smith is considered armed and dangerous.

If you should have any additional information, please contact: Albemarle County Police Department 434.296.5807 or Crimestoppers at 434.977.4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.