Sens. Warner, Kaine Call on Republicans to Rethink Graham-Cassidy Bill

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are calling on Republicans to re-think a proposed healthcare bill set to be taken up for a vote next week.

The bill, brought by Republican senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy, is meant to be part of the repeal and replace for the Affordable Care Act.

But Virginia's Democratic senators say it doesn't fulfill three promises from President Trump - coverage of pre-existing conditions, no hike in premiums, and to keep Medicaid intact.

“They're using a sleight of hand - they're saying no, no: insurance companies still have to cover preexisting conditions, but Graham-Cassidy allows states to waive what are called essential health benefits,” says Senator Tim Kaine. “They don't have to protect patients. And so you can say to somebody, well, OK, you're a diabetic, I'll write you a policy, but it won't cover insulin.

Healthcare professionals, insurers, and others have all come out against the bill.