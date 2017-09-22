Wrong-Way Vehicle Collides with Another Car on I-64 in Louisa

Virginia State Police Press Release:

At 10:08 p.m. Thursday, Virginia State Police received a call about a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-64. A trooper was immediately dispatched to respond.

Minutes later the wrong-way vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle near the 159 mile marker in Louisa County. The drivers of both vehicles have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

One was flown from the scene; the other driven by ambulance. The crash remains under investigation at this time.