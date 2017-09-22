Postal Service Holding Concert for Charlottesville Tickets if Undeliverable

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Charlottesville residents who haven’t received tickets for the ‘Concert for Charlottesville’ should check with the main post office on Seminole Trail.
Employees are holding tickets that were deemed undeliverable.
The post office is closed on Sunday.
Officials with the USPS issued this statement:
“We take seriously our role to deliver every mailpiece as accurately and swiftly as possible and appreciate our customers’ confidence in our service.
We do receive undeliverable mailpieces due to incomplete, illegible, or incorrect addresses every day. In these cases, mail is typically returned to the sender — but we’re giving this matter extra attention to avoid this. Currently we estimate about 300 letters with insufficient addresses, we believe intended mostly for University of Virginia students, contain tickets for the unity concert.
In an exceptional effort to assist these customers, the undeliverable mailpieces will be held at the Charlottesville Main Post Office, located at 1155 Seminole Trail, for pick up. Retail hours are Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. You must present photo identification.”