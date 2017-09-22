Tomtoberfest Held in Emancipation Park, Celebrates Downtown Charlottesville

The sixth annual Tomtoberfest began on Friday, September 22, in Charlottesville's Emancipation Park.

It's the first event to be held in the park since the chaos that unfolded on August 12.

There was a lot of celebration in the park during the festival, but it's hard to miss the shrouded Lee statue behind the tents.

Organizers say the festival is a huge responsibility they are not taking lightly.

Tomtoberfest is a festival dedicated to music, art, and innovation in Charlottesville.

"This is a festival that celebrates everything that's great about Charlottesville," says Whitney Kenerly of Tomtoberfest. "We are bringing in people that are shaping the city, people that have a bright idea of our city's future."

Organizers say the decision to stay in Emancipation Park was mainly because they want to keep the area as a safe place.

They made it clear that the demonstration from last month should not stop people from celebrating in Downtown Charlottesville.

"That's not what I see this city being about and that's not what I want to be about and it was just all the more reason for Tom Tom to come back to this park and be a safe, positive, love-filled celebration,” says Paul Beyer, the festival director.

Organizers say plenty of security will be in and around the park during the festival.

Friday night’s festival events will take place in the park until 10 p.m. and kick back off again Saturday at noon.

Aside from the weekend's festival events, Tomtoberfest also made its way over to The Haven and Common House on Friday in Downtown Charlottesville.

More than 600 of Virginia's business leaders gathered to talk about opportunities in the city.

Public forums continue in both locations and at City Space Saturday afternoon starting at noon.