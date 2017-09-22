Last of Six People Convicted for Armed Robbery Sentenced in Federal Court in Charlottesville

The last of six people charged following a violent crime spree in central Virginia has learned their punishment in federal court.

Chelsea Scott will not serve any additional time behind bars.

A judge sentenced her September 21 to a nine month sentence with time already served.

Scott pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact to Hobbs Act Robbery for being the getaway driver from a robbery at a Dominos in Greene County in July of 2016.

That was just one of several robberies across Albemarle and Greene around that time.

Five others have also already pleaded guilty and been charged in connection to these incidents.

Scott faces six months home confinement, four and a half of which will include electronic monitoring.