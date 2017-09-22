Quantcast

Louisa County Sheriffs Office Investigating Woman's Death

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

According to Louisa County Sheriff Major Donnie Lowe, police are investigating the discovery of a deceased woman. She was found on the side of Firehouse Road in Blue Ridge Shores.

Police say the woman was hit by a car. 

The sheriff's office is questioning an unnamed person, but there are no suspects in custody. 

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they are available to us. 