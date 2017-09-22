Charlottesville Court Takes Up Cases in Connection to Jason Kessler

Five criminal cases stemming from controversial events downtown last month took center stage in Charlottesville General District Court Friday morning.

All of the cases are in connection to Jason Kessler’s Unite the Right rally on Saturday, August 12, as well as the fallout the following day during the organizer’s press conference.

Friday, September 22, Troy Dunnigan of Chattanooga, Tennessee pleaded guilty to throwing a plastic bottle into a crowd of “alt-right” activists. He was given a 30-day suspended sentence.

David Matt Parrot was tried in absence Friday, and was found guilty of failing to disperse after an unlawful assembly was declared.

Edgar Brandon Collins, who is accused of misdemeanor assault and battery for striking Kessler at a press conference, will be in court for a trial on November 17.

Collins’ attorney, Jeffrey E. Fogel, believes Kessler should be the person appearing in court: “We know that Jason Kessler is responsible for having brought Nazis, Ku Klux Klanners, and he knew how dangerous they were. He knew how many people were bringing guns and weapons to our town, and nothing is happening to him. And yet the person who allegedly pushes him is brought to court,” Fogel said.

Robert Kenneth Litzenberger, the man who allegedly spat at Kessler, will also be back in court on November 17 for a bench trial. He is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, as well.

James O'Brien is still working on obtaining a lawyer, and is scheduled for a bench trial on November 20. The Florida man is charged with carrying a concealed handgun.