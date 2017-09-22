Charlottesville Officer Receives MADD DUI Enforcement Award

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

The Charlottesville Police Department is proud to announce that Officer Alexander Blank has been awarded the annual MADD DUI Enforcement Award for his efforts in helping to keep our roadways safe. This is the third consecutive year that Officer Blank has won this award.

For 2016, the Charlottesville Police Department charged 104 individuals with driving under the influence. Officer Blank’s efforts accounted for 19 of these arrests. Officer Blank’s efforts in DUI enforcement continue to make Charlottesville a safer place for those who live, work and visit our community.