Orange County to Host Annual Rabies Clinic on Oct. 8

Release from Orange County:



The Orange County Animal Shelter will hold its annual Rabies Clinic on Sunday, October 8, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Unionville Elementary School.



When:

Sunday, October 8, 2017

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.



Where:

Unionville Elementary School

10285 Zachary Taylor Highway, Unionville, Virginia. 22567



3 year rabies vaccine given with a current rabies certificate. Otherwise, 1 year vaccine given.



Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.



Rabies Vaccine (Dog or Cat) - $10.00

Distemper Vaccine (Dog or Cat) - $15.00



Checks or Cash only.



Call Orange County Animal Shelter at (540) 672-1124 for more information.



*This is a rabies clinic. The only service provided will be Rabies, Distemper, and FVRCP vaccines. No other services provided.