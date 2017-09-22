Orange County to Host Annual Rabies Clinic on Oct. 8

Orange County to Host Annual Rabies Clinic on Oct. 8Posted: Updated:
Release from Orange County:
The Orange County Animal Shelter will hold its annual Rabies Clinic on Sunday, October 8, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Unionville Elementary School.
When:
Sunday, October 8, 2017
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Where:
Unionville Elementary School
10285 Zachary Taylor Highway, Unionville, Virginia. 22567
3 year rabies vaccine given with a current rabies certificate. Otherwise, 1 year vaccine given.
Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.
Rabies Vaccine (Dog or Cat) - $10.00
Distemper Vaccine (Dog or Cat) - $15.00
Checks or Cash only.
Call Orange County Animal Shelter at (540) 672-1124 for more information.
*This is a rabies clinic. The only service provided will be Rabies, Distemper, and FVRCP vaccines. No other services provided.