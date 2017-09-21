Augusta County Sheriff's Office Investigating Home Burglary

Release from Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential burglary which occurred on September 15th, 2017 during the afternoon hours at a

residence in the 900 block of Entry School Road.

Entry to the residence was gained via a garage window and tools and other property was taken. Surveillance captured a suspect vehicle traveling

towards the victim’s home. The vehicle appears to be a dark grey 4 door passenger car.

Anyone with information on this case is requested to contact Deputy K. Randozzo at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 322-2017.