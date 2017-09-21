School Leaders Discuss Impact of Poverty on Students in Waynesboro, Staunton

NBC29 is finding Bessie Weller Elementary School in Staunton as well as two others in Waynesboro have something else in common other than they were all denied accreditation.

Bessie Weller, Wenonah Elementary, and William Perry Elementary face a majority of students on free and reduced meal eligibility. Bessie Weller is at 68 percent, Wenonah is at 80 percent, and William Perry at 69 percent.

They also have highest levels of poverty in Staunton and Waynesboro.

“Volumes of research tells us and statistics tell us that students living in poverty do not score well on standardized tests,” Jeffery Cassell, Waynesboro City Schools Superintendent, said.

Yet SOL scores are the only thing that determines accreditation status.

“We see that across the state where it is more likely that schools with high numbers of children from poverty are not accredited than in schools that have low numbers of children from poverty,” Steven Staples, Virginia superintendent of public instruction, said.

Cassell says low-income students often face challenges outside school that impact their ability to learn.

“They're not really struggling students as much as they're coming from struggling families. Families that face lots of challenges when living in poverty... lack of food, lack of nutrition even lack of housing,” Cassell said.

Those students often have higher absenteeism, or move more often.

“When our transiencey rate exceeds 25 percent in a year. Twenty-five percent of those students haven't been there for the entire year to have the experience,” Cassell said.

Cassell says Wenonah and William Perry students have the same opportunities as other schools in the division.

“There is a perception whether it's accurate or not that students in that building are not getting a good education and I don't believe that's the case,” Cassell said.

William Perry experienced significantly lower test scores last year, but Wenonah gained 38 points.

“Often times, schools that are labeled as failing actually are showing greater growth than schools that are labeled as passing. It's simply a byproduct of the fact that our current system doesn't factor in that kind of growth,” Staples said.

“They're making progress. They're having important and productive experiences in school,” Cassell said.

There is a new state accreditation model on the table. In addition to SOL scores it will take other things into consideration like chronic absenteeism, growth, achievement gaps, graduation rates and more. That new model is pending federal approval.