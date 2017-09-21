Orange County Treasurer's Office to Offer Lifetime Dog Licenses

Orange County Press Release:

The Orange County Board of Supervisors, in coordination with the Treasurer, approved the issuance of Lifetime Dog Licenses. Previously, the County offered one (1), two (2), and three (3) year dog licenses, at a price based on whether the dog had been spayed or neutered.

Lifetime Dog Licenses will only be available for dogs aged four (4) months and older. These licenses can be obtained at the Treasurer’s Office and the Orange County Animal Shelter throughout the year beginning on Wednesday, November 15, 2017.

The cost of the Lifetime Dog License is $10.00 per dog.

The County also offers kennel tags for anyone with five (5) dogs or more. A kennel must be located on the property to properly display the kennel license.

Kennel tags are sold yearly and expire January 31st each year.

For more information, please contact the Treasurer’s Office at (540) 672-2656.