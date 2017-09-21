9 UVa Men's Soccer Ready for Top Ten Showdown against #7 UNC

The Virginia men's soccer team will face its toughest test of the season Friday night, as the 9th ranked Cavaliers take on #7 North Carolina at Klockner Stadium.

The match will be the first game between two Top Ten teams at Klockner since UVa and Notre Dame played to a 1-1 draw on September 21, 2014.

The Wahoos (5-0-1, 1-0-1 ACC) are unbeaten in their last 21 matches on their home field.

Friday's game is the 84th meeting between the 'Hoos and Heels.

Head coach George Gelnovatch says, "I want them to be emotionally up for it, excited about it. It is going to be a game of that caliber. This is a College Cup semifinal or final, but it's North Carolina, and we're at home, so lets get up for it."

Junior forward Edward Opoku says, "We're going to treat this game like a national championship game tomorrow. Everyone is in tune for it, and we're going to help each other get a result from the game."

The Cavaliers offense is ranked seventh in the nation in scoring at 2.5 goals per game.

Virginia will be rested following a six day layoff, while UNC beat George Washington 4-1 on Tuesday.

The reigning ACC Offensive Player of the Week Opoku says, "We were able to rest and treat our bodies and get ready for this game, probably the biggest game of the season for us."

"We'll try to take advantage of that and push the issue a little bit," says Gelnovatch. "We didn't have a mid-week game, so high-energy, and trying to make the game fast, and tire them out a little bit."

UVa is unbeaten in its last three matches against UNC, but the Tar Heels own a 39-34-10 advantage in the all-time series.

Virginia and North Carolina (7-1, 2-0 ACC) square off Friday night at seven o'clock at Klockner Stadium.