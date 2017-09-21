UVA Football Aims to Start Fast Friday at Boise St.

The UVa football team is a 12.5 point underdog for Friday night's game at Boise State.

Both teams have record of 2-1.

Boise State is expected to play two quarterbacks, both Brett Rypien and Montrell Cozart.

Rypien, the son of former Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien, started the first two games of the season. He missed last week's game with an injury, but he has been cleared to play this week.

Boise State's offense has not been as potent this season, ranking 107th in the country, but the Broncos have a history of success, especially at home.

"The style of play, Boise is always really aggressive at the beginning of the game," says UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall. "They prefer to get out in front and shock and awe and gadget and trick or momentum or tempo or something unique and different. They really play hard and fast at the beginning of games there and then they settle into more normal football as the game goes, but the initial onslaught, you have to be resilient early."

"Biggest thing is we have to start fast," says UVA offensive lineman John Montelus. "It's important we start fast and we score early and we keep a good momentum."

UVA receiver Andre Levrone says, "Getting off to a fast start, keeping the defense off the field, sustaining drives. Even on drives that we don't score on, helping to flip the field. That will be very beneficial to us."

Boise State beat Virginia 56-14 two years ago in Charlottesville. Friday's game kicks off at 8pm and is televised by ESPN2.