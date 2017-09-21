University of Virginia to Hold Conference on Combatting Opioid Epidemic

Health care professionals and community members will soon join forces at the University of Virginia to tackle the growing opioid epidemic. It's all part of a conference coming up next week.

Experts say on average, three people die from opioid drug overdoses in Virginia each day. Dozens more are treated in emergency rooms across the state.

To help tackle this problem, UVA's Center for Global Health and the Center for Global Inquiry and innovation will hold a conference next Tuesday, Sept. 26. The event will feature speakers and experts from UVA, Virginia Commonwealth University and several other universities and organizations.

They are collaborating with a group of Native Americans living in Canada, who faced a substance use epidemic and also epidemics of hepatitis C and HIV infection.

"We were so inspired by meeting them because of the way that community leaders, health systems, community members have come together to support people struggling with addiction and also living with these viral infections to create treatment spaces for, not only for the viral infections but also for the addiction,” Rebecca Dillingham, UVA professor of medicine, said.

The group will share their experiences during the conference. The event will highlight the effects of law, health policy, politics and stigma on the opioid epidemic.

The event is free and open to the public. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Rotunda. A related event is set for Sept. 27 from 4 to 5 p.m..