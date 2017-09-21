Charlottesville to Perform Annual Inspection on Belmont Bridge

Next Wednesday, September 27, commuters will experience a drop in parking in the Downtown Charlottesville area.

The city will be performing its yearly inspection of the Belmont Bridge, and that means anyone who typically parks under it won't be able to do that from 6-9 a.m. on Wednesday.

In the past, the bridge has failed inspection and the city has plans to replace it in 2019. It hasn't undergone any major repairs since its construction in 1961.