Simmons Pleads Guilty in Morris Mill Road Murder

Chris Simmons
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Thursday, a Staunton man admitted in court to killing his ex-girlfriend's fiance.

Fifty-one-year-old Christopher Simmons pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, abduction and other related charges.

In Dec. 2016, Simmons waited in his ex-girlfriend's Morris Mill Road home until she returned with her fiance, 36-year-old Jon Miller. Simmons shot and killed her.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 18 and could face anywhere from 48 years to life behind bars.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

