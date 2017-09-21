Simmons Pleads Guilty in Morris Mill Road Murder

Thursday, a Staunton man admitted in court to killing his ex-girlfriend's fiance.

Fifty-one-year-old Christopher Simmons pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, abduction and other related charges.

In Dec. 2016, Simmons waited in his ex-girlfriend's Morris Mill Road home until she returned with her fiance, 36-year-old Jon Miller. Simmons shot and killed her.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 18 and could face anywhere from 48 years to life behind bars.