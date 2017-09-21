Heavy Congestion Expected Around Scott Stadium for Benefit Concert

Release from CAT:

Due to the Concert for Charlottesville on Sunday, September 24, Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will detour the Free Trolley. Bus stops along Maury Avenue, Alderman Road, McCormick Road, and portions of Jefferson Park Avenue will not be served.

The detour will begin at 3:30 PM and continue through the end of service.

During the detour, the Free Trolleywill follow Jefferson Park Avenue to Emmet Street where it will travel north until it reaches University Avenue.

Passengers who are trying to reach Scott Stadium should use either the Jefferson Park Avenue @ Cabell Hall bus stop (#11155) or the Emmet Street @ the Central Grounds Parking Garage bus stop (#10472).